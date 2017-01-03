Video: Queen Elizabeth II congratulates Canada on nation's 150th birthday

Birthday well wishes don’t get much better than when they’re from the Queen of Canada.

Buckingham Palace has released a video message from Queen Elizabeth II, congratulating the country on its 150th birthday.

“I’m delighted to offer all Canadians my best wishes and congratulations on the 150th anniversary of confederation,” she says.

“I have watched Canada develop into a remarkable nation,” she continues in both English and French. “You have earned a reputation as a welcoming respectful and companionate country.”