Video: Queen Elizabeth II congratulates Canada on nation's 150th birthday
Birthday well wishes don’t get much better than when they’re from the Queen of Canada.
Buckingham Palace has released a video message from Queen Elizabeth II, congratulating the country on its 150th birthday.
“I’m delighted to offer all Canadians my best wishes and congratulations on the 150th anniversary of confederation,” she says.
“I have watched Canada develop into a remarkable nation,” she continues in both English and French. “You have earned a reputation as a welcoming respectful and companionate country.”
On this eve of national celebrations, my family and I are with you in spirit. We pray that God will bless Canada and that over the next 150 years Canadians will continue to build a better country and a better world. As you prepare to mark this important milestone in your country’s history, I send my warmest good wishes to you all.”