Sentencing hearings wraps up for Travis Vader, the Alberta man who killed missing seniors

EDMONTON - Lawyers are to present final arguments today in the sentencing hearing of a man convicted of killing two missing Alberta seniors.

Travis Vader was found guilty of manslaughter in the 2010 deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann.

The couple, in their late 70s, vanished after leaving their Edmonton-area home on a camping trip to British Columbia.

A judge found that Vader was a desperate drug addict who came across the McCanns in their motorhome near Peers, Alta., and killed them during a robbery.