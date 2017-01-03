Toronto entrepreneur says this is the 'best dog parka ever'

A Toronto entrepreneur has created what he calls “the best and only dog parka you’ll ever have to buy.”

Jeremy Potvin’s World of Angus company is crowdfunding what they are calling the ‘5-Second Dog Parka’, a canine garment made from “your dog’s perspective” that will keep Rover warm on those cold Canadian winter walks.

“In the winter, getting your dog into his jacket can be like getting a three-year-old in a snowsuit,” says Potvin in a promotional video. That’s where the parka comes in.

Filled with goose down, the jacket is water and snow resistant and purports to come in a size that fits any dog, big or small. The pet textile is made to easily slip over your best friend’s head and is secured with Velcro, and it's designed and made in Canada.