Tory leadership: Scheer calls on O'Leary to join race before French debate

OTTAWA — Conservative leadership hopeful Andrew Scheer is accusing possible candidate Kevin O'Leary of trying to avoid an all-French debate in two weeks.

Scheer released a statement Tuesday urging the Montreal-born businessman to formalize his candidacy and participate in the Quebec City event Jan.17.

"If Kevin wants to run, it's time to fish or cut bait," Scheer said. "It is not acceptable to stall or delay in order to avoid the French-language debate."

He says it's obvious O'Leary wants to get into the race and that he has an obligation to all French-speaking Conservatives to take part in the debate.

Some Conservatives believe it is essential that Stephen Harper's replacement has the ability to speak French.

O'Leary doesn't speak the language and has stated he doesn't need to in order to communicate with Quebecers.

The celebrity businessman and reality TV-show host announced before Christmas he has a group of advisers exploring a possible leadership run and is seeking public input through a website.

The exploratory committee is due to report back to O'Leary early this year.

The deadline to register for the leadership race is Feb. 24, with the winner chosen May 27.