Accused in Quebec jogger attack last fall gets 4 1/2 years behind bars

LONGUEUIL, Que. — A Quebec man who pleaded guilty to attacking a female jogger at a popular provincial park near Montreal last September has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years behind bars.

Yves Roy, 46, was sentenced after pleading guilty earlier Wednesday to a charge of aggravated assault.

The victim, a woman in her 50s not known to Roy, was jogging when she was attacked around midday in an isolated sector of Mont-St-Bruno provincial park.

Roy originally faced three charges, including attempted murder.

A judge agreed to a joint sentence recommendation by the prosecution and the defence.

With time served, Roy has four years left to serve, prosecutor Sacha Blais said.