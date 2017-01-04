Accused in Quebec jogger attack last fall gets 4 1/2 years behind bars
LONGUEUIL, Que. — A Quebec man who pleaded guilty to attacking a female jogger at a popular provincial park near Montreal last September has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years behind bars.
Yves Roy, 46, was sentenced after pleading guilty earlier Wednesday to a charge of aggravated assault.
The victim, a woman in her 50s not known to Roy, was jogging when she was attacked around midday in an isolated sector of Mont-St-Bruno provincial park.
Roy originally faced three charges, including attempted murder.
A judge agreed to a joint sentence recommendation by the prosecution and the defence.
With time served, Roy has four years left to serve, prosecutor Sacha Blais said.
Roy was arrested at his home two weeks after the Sept. 2 attack.
