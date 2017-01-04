Alberta man with history of sex offences on minors admits to sex assault on teen

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — An Alberta man with a history of sex crimes on minors has pleaded guilty to randomly choosing a house, breaking in and sexually assaulting a sleeping 15-year-old girl in her bedroom.

Darral Gerard Courtoreille, who is 59, got into the house in Lethbridge through a basement door in the early morning hours on Nov. 7.

Investigators said the attack was random and said Courtoreille “took steps” to prevent her from making noise and waking up the other members of her family.

Multiple officers responded and searched the area for Courtoreille, who was arrested without incident a short time later.

A pre-sentence report has been ordered, which will include a risk assessment for Courtoreille, and he returns to court on April 5.

Courtoreille was released from prison in January 2004 after serving two years for sexual interference involving a minor, and a few months later, he pleaded guilty to another case of sexual interference of a minor.

In December that same year, he was sentenced to 18 months behind bars.

In December 2005, when Courtoreille was released, Lethbridge police warned the public that he would be living in the city, and was designated a high-risk offender after he refused to complete a rehabilitation program for sex offenders.