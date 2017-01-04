Blackouts in Quebec blamed on freezing rain

MONTREAL — More than 58,000 Hydro Quebec customers were without electricity early Wednesday due to freezing rain.

Hydro-Quebec says most outages are due to ice-covered branches snapping and falling onto power lines.

The regions most affected are the Laurentians north of Montreal, communities south of the city and in western Quebec.

The freezing rain is expected to gradually change to snow overnight, with 2 to 4 centimetres expected.