Bodies of two men found in St. Lawrence River near Montreal

COTEAU-DU-LAC, Que. — Police say two men in their mid-20s have been found dead near a capsized boat on the St. Lawrence River.

Quebec provincial police spokeswoman Ingrid Asselin says authorities are trying to confirm the men are two hunters reported missing Tuesday.

Firefighters helped retrieve the bodies from the river southwest of Montreal today and bring them to shore.

Earlier, witnesses told authorities they thought they'd seen distress signals from two people on a small island on the river.

Authorities did find two people but they weren't in distress and were not the missing men.