Canadian man reported killed fighting Daesh in Syria

A former Ontario resident is being hailed as a hero after reportedly being killed while fighting for Kurdish forces against Daesh in Syria.

Nazzareno Tassone, 24, died Dec. 21 near Raqqa, Syria, according to a letter from the Kurdish People’s Protection Unit (YPG), which hailed him as a hero.

The YPG letter also stated that his body is still in the hands of Daesh, which is also known as the Islamic State, ISIS or ISIL.

“The respected Tassone family lost their beloved son, and we The YPG lost our daring and courageous companion,” the letter to his family said.

Tassone’s family has launched a Facebook page called “Bring Nazzareno Tassone Home.”

Among the posts is one that reads: “My brother was killed on December 21st by ISIS in Rojava Kurdistan. Please make this page go viral so the CANADIAN GOVERNMENT knows to bring my brother home now.”

“He died for something he stood for,” another post reads.

“Rest in peace nephew I was always proud of you,” wrote his uncle, Frank Tassone of Keswick.

His aunt, Marina Cocco Vazzana of Oshawa, wrote of her pride in her nephew.

“God Bless your soul brave hero!” she posted. “Thank you for your ultimate sacrifice! May you be returned soon to your proud family, and back to your Canadian home. We will be forever grateful.”

There’s also a photo of the YPG letter to his family, which notes four others were also killed alongside Tassone.

The website also includes photos of Tassone mugging and joking with his family, long before he went to war. The onetime resident of Keswick, Ont. had been working as a parking officer in Edmonton immediately before heading off to Syria.

His own posts include one from July 2, when he wrote: “Internet will cut out soon, so if I disappear again, don’t worry .... just the Middle East.”