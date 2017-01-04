Conservative MP Lisa Raitt sets sights on leadership rivals O'Leary, Leitch

OTTAWA — Gambling that Canadian Conservatives will reject Donald Trump-style politics, Tory leadership candidate Lisa Raitt has launched an assault on two prominent rivals she fears could destroy the party if elected.

Lisa Raitt says she's confident Canadians will return the Conservatives to power in Ottawa if the party selects a principled leader who offers sensible policies.

But Raitt says two potential opponents — confirmed candidate Kellie Leitch and would-be contender Kevin O'Leary — promise divisive and negative political agendas that will only serve to divide Conservatives and scare away potential converts.

Raitt has launched a website, StopKevinOLeary.com, to highlight her concerns about both O'Leary and Leitch.

She calls O'Leary a TV entertainer with no filter, and derides Leitch for embracing U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's anti-immigrant message.

O'Leary hasn't yet officially entered the leadership race but has launched an exploratory committee that's due to report back to him early this year.