Five stories in the news today, Jan. 4

Five stories in the news for Tuesday, Jan. 4

———

RCMP: FOUR BODIES FOUND IN NOVA SCOTIA HOME

RCMP have said very little so far about four bodies that were found inside a home in northeastern Nova Scotia on Tuesday. Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said officers were called to a residence in Upper Big Tracadie just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday when they discovered the bodies. Clarke said further details could not be released with the investigation in its early stages.

———

PROVINCES REPEAT CALL FOR MEETING WITH PM TRUDEAU ON HEALTH CARE

The federal push to close bilateral health-funding deals with individual provinces and territories appears to be losing momentum. After talks to establish a national funding framework fell apart last month, the feds reached side deals with New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador. But the other provinces and territories are now repeating their call for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to meet face to face with premiers to resume talks.

———

VANCOUVER HOME SALES FIGURES TO BE RELEASED

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver will release home sales figures for December and all of 2016 today, wrapping up a tumultuous year in one of the country's most widely watched housing markets. Residential property sales in the city started the year off strong, sometimes hitting record highs, but later began to cool.

———

TRADE RULING COULD IMPACT FORT MCMURRAY REBUILD

A decision expected today could drive up the cost of rebuilding Fort McMurray after a wildfire swept through the Alberta city last spring. Prices for drywall have risen sharply since Canada slapped anti-dumping duties in September on U.S.-made products imported to Western Canada. The Canadian International Trade Tribunal is scheduled to rule today on whether to make preliminary duties of up to 276 per cent permanent.

———

SENTENCING HEARING CONTINUES FOR TRAVIS VADER

A sentencing hearing will continue today for Travis Vader, who was found guilty of manslaughter in the deaths of Alberta couple Lyle and Marie McCann. The Crown is seeking a life sentence, while the defence is looking for time served because of alleged mistreatment while Vader was in custody. A judge on Tuesday questioned Vader's claims of mistreatment, saying "there's some credibility issues here."