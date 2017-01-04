New four-footed police officer joins canine unit in Kenora, Ontario

KENORA, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police have added a new member to a team that helps police in Kenora, Ont., search for missing people.

Cinch, a two-year-old yellow lab dog, is joining the Northwest Region Canine Unit.

Cinch is trained as a general search and rescue dog and along with human partner Const. Jeff Poperechny, will specialize in looking for missing people.

The 10-week training has provided Cinch with the ability to track or search offline using a GPS collar.

Cinch joins fellow canine unit member Jax, who is trained as a general service dog.

Police say Jax's specialty is tracking and training criminals in investigations with a higher level of risk to the public and police.