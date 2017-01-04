Orillia, Ont., father charged with assaulting infant; child in stable condition

ORILLIA, Ont. — Provincial police say an infant remains in hospital following a serious assault, allegedly by the child's father.

Investigators say they were notified on Dec. 29 by Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions — an Orillia, Ont., child welfare agency — about a serious incident involving an infant.

They say a 20-year-old Orillia man has been charged with aggravated assault and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 31.