Tory leadership candidate takes aim at immigration policy, refugee targets

MONTREAL — Conservative leadership hopeful Steven Blaney is proposing a reduction in the number of immigrants and refugees who come to Canada.

He is accusing the Trudeau government of an ''improvised'' immigration policy that does not take into account the ability of cities and provinces to integrate newcomers.

The Quebec MP outlined his immigration strategy in Montreal this morning.

Blaney says accepting fewer newcomers would allow for a stronger security screening process and more successful integration into Canadian society.

The former public safety minister is one of more than a dozen candidates vying for the Conservative party's top job.