Four stories in the news today, Jan. 5

Four stories in the news for Thursday, Jan. 5

———

TORONTO TO RELEASE DECEMBER HOME SALES FIGURES

The Toronto Real Estate Board will release home sales figures for the month of December today, wrapping up a year characterized by strong sales growth and soaring prices in the country's largest real estate market. Limited inventory and high demand from buyers, fuelled partly by low interest rates, have made for a red-hot housing market in Toronto over the past year.

———

PILOT ALLEGED TO HAVE PASSED OUT DRUNK IN COCKPIT DUE IN COURT TODAY

A Sunwing airlines pilot charged with care and control of an aircraft while impaired is due to appear in a Calgary court today. Police allege Miroslav Gronych, the captain, was found slumped over in his seat and then escorted off the plane in Calgary last weekend. It's not known if Gronych will be at today's scheduled appearance or whether lawyers will represent him.

---

MANITOBA GOVERNMENT, LABOUR GROUPS TO MEET

Manitoba's public-sector union leaders may get some details about the Progressive Conservative government's cost-cutting plans today during a meeting with Finance Minister Cameron Friesen. Premier Brian Pallister has left the door open to freezing wages, reopening collective agreements and other measures in recent weeks. The head of Manitoba's largest union is hoping a one-hour meeting will clear the air.

——

MILK AND CRICKET COOKIES? ENTREPRENEURS PROMOTE BUGS AS FOOD SOURCE:

A number of entrepreneurs are promoting the use of insects as a pantry staple. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations encourages the eating of insects because of its environmental and health benefits and one Toronto entrepreneur is trying to cash in. Eli Cadesky, the co-founder and CEO of C-fu Foods in Toronto, says his company sells textured insect proteins that can replace traditional meat, soy, eggs or dairy when cooking. His second company, One Hop Kitchen, uses the product to make two bolognese sauces — one with crickets and the other with mealworm.