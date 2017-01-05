Man charged with fraud and theft from New Brunswick Police Association

FREDERICTON — A New Brunswick man faces charges of theft and fraud from his former employer — the New Brunswick Police Association.

RCMP say 38-year-old Michael Craig Cook, of Hanwell, has been charged with one count of theft over $5,000 and one count of fraud over $5,000.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between October 2012 and February 2015 while Cook served as treasurer of the association.