OPP identify bodies found in Centre Wellington home; call deaths isolated incident

CENTRE WELLINGTON, Ont. — Provincial police say they've identified two people found dead last month in a home in Centre Wellington, Ont.

Investigators say officers went to the home to check on the well-being of the residents and found the bodies of two adults.

They say the deceased have been identified as 46-year-old Kimberly Nicklasson and 48-year-old Dwayne Nicklasson, who were the residents of the home.

OPP say the investigation is complete and no further details are being released.