RCMP in Peace River, Alta., charge man with aggravated assault of an infant
A
A
Share via Email
PEACE RIVER, Alta. — RCMP have charged a man in northwest Alberta with aggravated assault of an infant.
Police say the 10-week-old child was admitted to an Edmonton-area hospital in November with severe injuries.
Ferenc Zilahy, who is 35, is to appear in Peace River provincial court on Jan. 23.
Police declined to release further details.
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia woman claims 'magnificent' $5.3M jackpot after playing same numbers for decades
-
'It shattered to pieces:' Nova Scotia Power probing wind turbine collapse
-
Washington Capitals 'Canada Night' poutine gets rough ride on Twitter
-
Waterlogged Halifax residents urged to keep a wary eye on weekend storm