RCMP in Peace River, Alta., charge man with aggravated assault of an infant

PEACE RIVER, Alta. — RCMP have charged a man in northwest Alberta with aggravated assault of an infant.

Police say the 10-week-old child was admitted to an Edmonton-area hospital in November with severe injuries.

Ferenc Zilahy, who is 35, is to appear in Peace River provincial court on Jan. 23.

Police declined to release further details.

 

 

