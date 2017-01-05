September murder trial set for man in stabbing death of Quebec store clerk

MONTREAL — A Quebec man charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a supermarket clerk is expected to stand trial in September.

Randy Tshilumba's lawyer says his client's trial should last about five weeks.

Philippe Larochelle says Tshilumba will undergo a psychiatric examination before the proceedings.

Clemence Beaulieu-Patry, 20, was killed in a Maxi store in east-end Montreal last April as she worked in the clothing department.

Tshilumba was arrested at home two days later.