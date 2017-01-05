September murder trial set for man in stabbing death of Quebec store clerk
MONTREAL — A Quebec man charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a supermarket clerk is expected to stand trial in September.
Randy Tshilumba's lawyer says his client's trial should last about five weeks.
Philippe Larochelle says Tshilumba will undergo a psychiatric examination before the proceedings.
Clemence Beaulieu-Patry, 20, was killed in a Maxi store in east-end Montreal last April as she worked in the clothing department.
Tshilumba was arrested at home two days later.
Police say the accused and the victim knew one another as they had attended the same school.
