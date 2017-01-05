Suspects sought after several guns stolen from Alberta Mountie's home

KILLAM, Alta. — More than a dozen guns, including what police call a tactical rifle, have been stolen from the home of an Alberta RCMP officer.

Mounties say the firearms were inside a gun safe when they were taken from a residence in Killam, southeast of Edmonton, sometime between Dec. 21 and 22.

The missing items include small- and large-calibre guns, shotguns, air rifles and a pellet handgun.

All the firearms are the personal property of the officer.

The member's patrol jacket was also stolen, along with an RCMP-issued long-sleeved shirt and Nikon camera.