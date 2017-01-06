2 men facing charges after taking turns driving the same car, police say

NORWOOD, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say two men who took turns driving the same car are both facing charges.

They say an alleged aggressive driver was pulled over around noon Thursday on Highway 7, west of Norwood, Ont.

Police say 47-year-old Donald St-John, of Ottawa, was charged with driving under suspension, careless driving, not having insurance, and failing to produce a vehicle permit, and say the car was towed from the scene.

OPP say that shortly after 1:30 p.m., the same car was pulled over about 15 kilometres from the original incident after allegedly being clocked at 132 km/h, but this time the passenger from the first traffic stop was the driver.

They say 52-year-old Timothy O'Brien, of Couquitlan, B.C., was charged with two stunt driving counts and driving without a licence, and St-John was charged with permitting a vehicle to be driven with no insurance.