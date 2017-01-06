Alberta man accused of attacking taxi driver to have trial date set next month

RED DEER, Alta. — A trial date will be set next month for a man accused in the brutal assault of a taxi driver in Red Deer, Alta.

In the early morning hours of May 23, police say an Alberta Gold Taxi picked up two people and dropped off one at a home outside of Red Deer.

Soon after, the emergency alert in the vehicle was activated and Blackfalds RCMP responded, finding the cab driver seriously injured.

The driver, whose name was not released by police, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and his taxi was later found abandoned in downtown Red Deer.

Daniel Trout, who is 33, is charged with aggravated assault, robbery, and mischief.

He was supposed to have a preliminary hearing, which are held to determine if there is enough evidence to send a case to trial, but the Crown and defence agreed it wasn't necessary.

A date for trial is expected to be set on Feb. 6. Trout has elected to have his case heard by a Queen's Bench Judge without a jury.

The victim had worked as a cab driver in Red Deer for approximately 30 years. He suffered injuries including a concussion, broken femur, and broken bones in his hands.