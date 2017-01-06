Fire destroys homes under construction in Bradford, no injuries

BRADFORD, Ont. — Police say a fire has destroyed five homes that were under construction in Bradford, Ont.

South Simcoe Police say the fire broke out around 5 a.m. on Friday (on Line 6 near Simcoe Road).

Const. Rich Williamson says the blaze was brought under control, with firefighters now just looking for hot spots.

He says the residents of several nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution but have since returned.