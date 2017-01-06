'Ignorance, not animus:' Judge asks to keep job after 'knees together' comment

CALGARY — A Calgary judge who asked a sex assault complainant why she couldn't keep her knees together wants to remain on the bench.

Justice Robin Camp has written a response to a report from the Canadian Judicial Council which recommended in November that he should lose his job.

Camp says his mistakes were a result of ignorance and not any hostility toward women.

He says the best way to promote public confidence in the judiciary is to censure his misconduct but endorse his efforts to improve and recommend his continued service.

Court transcripts from the 2014 trial show Camp called a complainant "the accused" throughout the trial and told her pain and sex sometimes go together.