List of unemployment rates by Canadian province for month of December
OTTAWA — Canada's national unemployment rate was 6.9 per cent in December. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador 14.9 per cent (14.3)
— Prince Edward Island 10.7 (10.8)
— Nova Scotia 8.3 (8.0)
— New Brunswick 9.4 (8.7)
— Quebec 6.6 (6.2)
— Ontario 6.4 (6.3)
— Manitoba 6.3 (6.2)
— Saskatchewan 6.5 (6.8)
— Alberta 8.5 (9.0)
— British Columbia 5.8 (6.1)
