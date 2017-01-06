News / Canada

List of unemployment rates by Canadian province for month of December

OTTAWA — Canada's national unemployment rate was 6.9 per cent in December. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador 14.9 per cent (14.3)

— Prince Edward Island 10.7 (10.8)

— Nova Scotia 8.3 (8.0)

— New Brunswick 9.4 (8.7)

— Quebec 6.6 (6.2)

— Ontario 6.4 (6.3)

— Manitoba 6.3 (6.2)

— Saskatchewan 6.5 (6.8)

— Alberta 8.5 (9.0)

— British Columbia 5.8 (6.1)

