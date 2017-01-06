Parti Quebecois launches alternative campaign to counter Ottawa's celebrations

MONTREAL — The Parti Quebecois is launching an alternative version of the country's 150th birthday celebrations to counter what its leader calls Canadian propaganda.

Jean-Francois Lisee says the "Other 150" campaign will remind citizens that Quebec existed before Canada.

Lisee kicked off the campaign in Montreal today alongside the event's co-hosts: rapper Rod le Stod and chemist Marie Imalta Pierre-Lys.

The sovereigntist party leader says the campaign won't disrupt any official "Canada 150" events but will respond to them through speeches and on social media.

The PQ is financing the activities, joined by a half-dozen historians who have volunteered to take part.