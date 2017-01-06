Australian police tip leads to rescue of alleged child porn victim in Ontario

LONDON, Ont. — Police say a tip from Australia has led to the rescue of a four-year-old alleged victim of child pornography in Ontario.

London, Ont., police say they were notified Wednesday by the Queensland Police Service that images of a young girl were being shared through a website located in Russia.

They say officer searched a home in the city on Thursday and seized a mobile phone and several computer devices.

Police say a 40-year-old London man has been arrested and faces 11 charges, including possession of child pornography, making child pornography, making child pornography available, voyeurism, and making a voyeuristic recording available.

They say the accused is not being identified to protect the identity of the alleged victim.