Two bodies removed from duplex that caught fire in Stephenville, N.L.
STEPHENVILLE, N.L. — Fire officials say the bodies of two people have been recovered from a duplex that caught fire in Stephenville, N.L.
Fire Chief Wayne Reilly says his crew was called to the scene of the blaze at about 3:10 a.m. today.
He said firefighters discovered two dead people inside, but offered no details about them since the next of kin had not been notified.
Reilly says the single-storey building was heavily engulfed in flames when crews arrived, but that the other half of the duplex was not burning.
He says firefighters were able to put out the blaze and that investigators will be going through the heavily damaged home to determine its cause.
