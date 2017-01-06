Two bodies removed from duplex that caught fire in Stephenville, N.L.

STEPHENVILLE, N.L. — Fire officials say the bodies of two people have been recovered from a duplex that caught fire in Stephenville, N.L.

Fire Chief Wayne Reilly says his crew was called to the scene of the blaze at about 3:10 a.m. today.

He said firefighters discovered two dead people inside, but offered no details about them since the next of kin had not been notified.

Reilly says the single-storey building was heavily engulfed in flames when crews arrived, but that the other half of the duplex was not burning.