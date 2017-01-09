Alberta man sentenced to 15 months for possessing child pornography

RED DEER, Alta. — A man from Blackfalds, Alta., will spend just over a year behind bars after admitting to possessing child pornography.

Gordon Anthony Murray, 60, pleaded guilty in Red Deer court on Monday.

In exchange for his plea, two other counts against Murray were dropped.

ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation team began investigating in May 2014 after Microsoft notified RCMP about child pornography material possibly being uploaded from a location in central Alberta.

The investigation led to a search of Murray’s home in Blackfalds five months later.

Police seized computer equipment and CDs containing more than 2,000 images and videos related to child pornography.

Murray, who was not home at the time of the search, was charged about a week later.

The Crown and Defence entered a joint submission calling for Murray to serve 15 months in jail followed by two years’ probation.

Both sides noted Murray’s co-operation with authorities after being charged and his eagerness to accept responsibility for his actions. The judge agreed to their request.

Upon his release, Murray will have to abide by certain conditions for a decade. He won't be allowed to attend public places frequented by children under the age of 16 unless he’s accompanied by another adult, or work in a position of trust around minors.

Also, Murray will be allowed only supervised contact with children and will be banned from using the Internet for 10 years other than for school or work purposes.