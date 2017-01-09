Alberta RCMP close southbound lanes of Highway 63 after oilspill collision

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — RCMP have closed the southbound lanes of Highway 63 south of Fort McMurray because of an oil spill.

Police say southbound traffic is being rerouted on Highway 881.

Investigator say the oil was spilled in a collision.

There was no immediate information on potential injuries, how much oil spilled or how may vehicles were involved.

The crash was about 50 kilometres south of the oilsands city near Hangingstone River.