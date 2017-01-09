Border agency weighed torture risk before allowing Chinese official's testimony

OTTAWA — Canada's border agency looked at whether China's Public Security Bureau had used torture to extract information before allowing a Shanghai police officer to testify at a refugee hearing in Canada.

Court documents also indicate the Canada Border Services Agency scrutinized prospective witness Wei Huang's history to see if he should even be allowed to enter Canada to testify.

The border agency concluded it was possible — but not likely — the evidence of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau officer was produced through torture.

The agency documents were disclosed to Chinese refugee claimant Shiyuan Shen late last year in redacted form.

Shen, a Richmond, B.C., businessman, argues the federal government should have released the documents to him years ago.

Shen's lawyer, Lorne Waldman, argued at a Federal Court hearing today that the government committed a flagrant abuse by withholding the records.