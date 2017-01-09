Ex-medic in military court to face charges of sex assault, breach of trust

GATINEAU, Que. — A former Canadian Armed Forces medical technician appeared today in military court for pre-trial arguments on charges stemming from examinations he performed at Ontario recruiting centres.

Retired petty officer James Wilks faces one charge of sexual assault and seven charges of breach of trust involving six complainants related to incidents in London, Thunder Bay and Windsor.

The alleged incidents occurred between 2005 and 2009. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Wilks's lawyer, David Hodson, says there is no merit to any of the allegations against his client.

Hodson says he intends to prove that once the court martial gets underway, either later this week or early next week.