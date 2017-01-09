News / Canada

Former Newfoundland athlete pleads not guilty to first-degree murder

Five weeks have been set aside for the trial of Anne Norris, a 29-year-old former leading athlete, to start on Jan. 15 of next year

Anne Norris, 28, appears via video link from the Correctional Centre for Women in Clarenville, N.L. The daughter of a one-time top public servant in Newfoundland and Labrador has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sue Bailey

Anne Norris, 28, appears via video link from the Correctional Centre for Women in Clarenville, N.L. The daughter of a one-time top public servant in Newfoundland and Labrador has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The daughter of a one-time top public servant in Newfoundland and Labrador has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Five weeks have been set aside for the trial of Anne Norris, a 29-year-old former leading athlete, to start on Jan. 15 of next year.

Norris, who appeared in the province's Supreme Court on Monday, is charged in the death of 46-year-old Marcel Reardon, whose body was found outside a downtown apartment building on May 9.

Residents who saw the body told reporters he appeared to have been badly beaten.

Police have said that they recovered a weapon, and that Reardon and Norris knew each other.

Norris, whose father Gary Norris is a former clerk of the provincial executive council and secretary to cabinet, was named in 2005 to the provincial women's under-19 basketball team competing at the junior national championships.

(VOCM)

Editors' Picks

Most Popular