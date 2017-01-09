Inquiry to ask: Why did Newfoundland police officer shoot Don Dunphy?

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — An inquiry into the death of a Newfoundland man shot by a police officer starts today in St. John's.

Don Dunphy was killed at his home on Easter Sunday of 2015 by a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer who says Dunphy aimed a loaded rifle at him.

Const. Joe Smyth went to Dunphy's house in Mitchell's Brook on St. Mary's Bay to check out Twitter comments flagged as a potential threat by staff of then-premier Paul Davis.

Inquiry Commissioner Leo Barry is to report any recommendations by July 1 after hearing from more than 50 witnesses.

He will not make findings of criminal or civil responsibility, but any new evidence could be investigated by police.