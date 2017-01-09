The Canadian Press News Agenda for Tuesday, Jan. 10

EDITORS: Following is a list of news events for Jan. 10 as of 2:35 p.m. ET: x-denotes wire, y-denotes picture, z-denotes graphics coverage. Copy from other events based on merit and availability. All times local unless otherwise noted. Queries about these events and stories in The Canadian Press report should be directed to the departments listed below (all phone numbers 416 area code):

WORLD

CHICAGO — U.S. President Barack Obama delivers his farewell address to Americans. (McCormick Place)

SAN FRANCISCO — Valeant Pharmaceuticals CEO Joseph C. Papa presents at the 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Live webcast available at http://ir.valeant.com/events-and-presentations. (5 p.m.)

U.S. — Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Navdeep Bains attends the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. (2:15 p.m. at Cobo Center, 1 Washington Boulevard, Detroit)

ATLANTIC

xy-ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Commission of Inquiry Respecting the Death of Donald Dunphy holds hearings into the April 2015 police killing of Don Dunphy in Mitchell's Brook, N.L. Through March 9. (9:30 a.m. at 425 Topsail Rd.)

HALIFAX — The standing committee on community services meets to discuss the Department of Community Services and its employment support, income assistance and special needs funding. Witnesses: Deputy Minister Lynn Hartwell and executive director Brandon Grant. (10 a.m. at Committee Room, One Government Place, Granville level, 1700 Granville St.)

HALIFAX — Halifax MP Andy Fillmore makes an announcement regarding investments for military infrastructure in Nova Scotia on behalf of Defence Minister Harjit S. Sajjan. (10:30 a.m. at 6242 Engineer’s Way (Willow Park Armoury))

HALIFAX — The standing committee on economic development meets to hear witnesses on the Yarmouth ferry service and its contract. (1 p.m. at Committee Room, One Government Place, Granville level, 1700 Granville St.)

OTTAWA

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada releases the value of building permits for November. (8:30 a.m. at www.statcan.gc.ca)

OTTAWA — CMHC releases preliminary housing start data for December. (8:30 a.m.)

OTTAWA — The Parliamentary Budget Officer post a report entitled "Expenditure Monitor 2016-2017 Q2." (9 a.m. at www.pbo-dpb.gc.ca)

OTTAWA — The Congress of Aboriginal Peoples holds a press conference on the 2016 Supreme Court of Canada Daniels v. Canada decision. (11:30 a.m. at Room 130-S, Centre Block, Parliament Hill)

OTTAWA — Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa talks about the Province’s plan to strengthen economic competitiveness, create jobs and ensure more people are sharing in the benefits of economic growth. (11:45 a.m. at Chateau Laurier, 1 Rideau St.)

ONTARIO

BANCROFT, Ont. — Next court appearance for Toronto Star columnist Rosie DiManno who has been charged with assault. (9 a.m. at Bancroft courthouse, 5 Fairway Blvd.)

TORONTO — The Ontario Securities Commission holds a pre-hearing conference in the matter of Garth Drabinsky, Myron Gotlieb and Gordon Eckstein. They are former executives of the now-defunct theatrical company Livent Inc. (8:30 a.m.)

TORONTO — J. David Wake, Ontario's Temporary Financial Accountability Officer, holds a news conference to discuss his report, Ontario Health Sector: Expense Trends and Medium-Term Outlook Analysis. (9-10 a.m., media briefing, Committee Room 2, Ontario Legislature.) (11 a.m. at Queen's Park Media Studio)

x-TORONTO — The Toronto Film Critics Association hands out awards at its 20th anniversary celebration. (5:15 p.m. at The Carlu, 444 Yonge St., 7th Floor)

x-TORONTO — The CEOs of Canada's biggest banks will make speeches at the RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO Conference. Livestreams available at the individual bank's website. 8:35 a.m., Dave McKay (RBC); 9:15 a.m., Bill Downe (BMO); 10:05, Victor Dodig (CIBC); 10:45 a.m., Bharat Masrani (TD Bank); 12:45 p.m., Louis Vachon (National Bank); 1:25 p.m., Brian Porter (Scotiabank); 2:10 p.m., Stephane Therrien (Laurentian Bank). (Ritz Carlton Toronto)

TORONTO — Howard Ferguson, 45, of Brantford, Ont., appears in court alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman outside BMO Field in Toronto after the Grey Cup game on Nov. 27.

TORONTO — Fraser Institute releases "Regulation and Funding of Independent Schools: Lessons from Australia," a new study examining independent school funding in Autralia, and how it can serve as a model for Canada. A new release with more information will be issued via Marketwired on Jan. 10 at 5:00 a.m. (5 a.m.)

PRAIRIES

EDMONTON — University of Alberta student Yibin Xu to appear in court on several charges related to a cyber attack on 305 university computers.

x-WINNIPEG — Manitoba NDP caucus meets to discuss the fate of Mohinder Saran, who is accused of sexually harassing a subordinate. (10 a.m. at Legislature)

REGINA — Vigil for Nadine Machiskinic, who died after falling down a hotel laundry chute, though her family wants more answers and says police didn't take the case seriously. (5:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 4001 3rd Ave. North)

BRITISH COLUMBIA

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Margaret Trudeau speaks at the University of the Fraser Valley to help promote mental health awareness. (2:30 p.m. at Student Union Building, 33844 King Road)

NELSON, B.C. — Decision expected for 18-year-old Denver Skey, charged after alleged threats forced cancellation of 2016 grad ceremonies at Mount Sentinel Secondary, west of Nelson. File: 24962 (2 p.m. at Courtroom 2, Nelson Law Courts, 320 Ward Street)

