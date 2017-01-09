Three stories in the news today, Jan. 9

Three stories in the news for Friday, Jan. 9

SASKATCHEWAN COMMUNITY REFLECTS ON SHOOTING RAMPAGE

Leaders of the northern Saskatchewan community of La Loche will meet today to discuss the efforts to recover from last year's tragic school shooting. A young gunman killed two brothers in a home, then went to a local school where he killed a teacher and a teaching aide and also wounded seven others. He pleaded guilty last fall and will be sentenced in the spring. The community is planning a day of observance on Jan. 22 to mark the first anniversary of the shooting.

INQUIRY INTO NL POLICE SHOOTING BEGINS TODAY

An inquiry begins today into the 2015 death of a Newfoundland man who was shot by a police officer. Don Dunphy was killed by a member of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary who says Dunphy aimed a loaded rifle at him. Const. Joe Smyth went to Dunphy's home in the community of Mitchell's Brook to check out Twitter comments flagged as a potential threat by staff of then-premier Paul Davis. Dunphy's daughter has questioned an RCMP probe into the case, which found no grounds to charge Smyth.

TORONTO OFFICIALS MEET TO DISCUSS OPIOID CRISIS

Local officials in Toronto will meet today to try to come up with a response to the city's opioid crisis. The meeting will include politicians, public health officials, first-responders, the coroner's office, community groups and other stakeholders. Mayor John Tory says he doesn't think his city can be complacent. Local health officials say 45 fentanyl-related overdose deaths were recorded in 2015, up from 23 in 2014.