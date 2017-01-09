Woman charged in single-vehicle rollover that killed eight-year-old girl

BRETON, Alta. — RCMP in Breton, Alta., have charged a woman after an eight-year-old girl was killed in a single-vehicle rollover last November.

Police say a pickup truck lost control and rolled into a guard rail.

The little girl was a passenger in the truck and died from her injuries.

The 40-year-old driver, whose name has not been released, is charged with impaired driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

She is scheduled to appear in court in Breton on February 8th.

The woman sustained significant injuries in the crash but has since recovered.