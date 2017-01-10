Alberta RCMP reopen one southbound lane of Highway 63 after oil spill, collision

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — RCMP have reopened one southbound lane of Highway 63 south of Fort McMurray that had been closed because of an oil spill.

Police closed both southbound lanes Monday afternoon after a pickup crashed into a tanker truck that was parked due to a mechanical breakdown.

The tanker truck spilled about 50,000 litres of used motor oil on the highway, about 50 kilometres south of the city near Hangingstone River.

There were no serious injuries and no charges are pending.

Alberta Environment says the cleanup continues as vacuum trucks and a trackhoe recover the spilled oil, tainted snow and soil.