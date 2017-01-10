Canada Border Services Agency charges Alberta woman with immigration fraud

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — The Canada Border Services Agency says a woman from northern Alberta has been charged with immigration fraud.

The agency alleges the Fort McMurray woman impersonated an immigration consultant and assisted people with permanent resident applications.

It also alleges she filed documents needed before an employer in Canada can hire a foreign worker.

The agency says 11 people and nine business owners were affected between June 2011 and January 2014.

Charie Santos has been charged under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.