Canadian-made app rewards you for staying off your phone

We all have that friend: the one who just can’t seem to put their phone away and enjoy the moment, the one who lives their life one Snapchat at a time.

A Canadian company saw the weakness of the screen-addicted, and has released a smartphone app it says “makes not checking your phone every five seconds fun.”

Called simply Put Your Phone Down, the Android and iOS app tries to gamefy your attempt to kick the habit, by tracking the amount of time you spend off your device, then reward you for it with in-app achievements. Things get competitive when the app shares your away-from-phone record on Facebook.

The app is developed by REDspace, a Nova Scotia-based digital development studio.