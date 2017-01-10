Conviction upheld for man who struck, killed flag worker in construction zone

REGINA — Saskatchewan's highest court has dismissed the appeal of a man convicted of hitting and killing a flag worker in a construction zone.

The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal says the trial court judge did not make any errors in finding Keith Dunford guilty of dangerous driving causing death or in sentencing him to just under two years in jail.

Dunford struck and killed Ashley Dawn Richards during her first day on the job near the southeastern community of Midale in August 2012.

Court heard that Richards, who had recently moved from Lakeside, N.B., was thrown about the width of a football field when she was struck by Dunford's speeding SUV in the construction zone.

Dunford's lawyer, Aaron Fox, argued that police had not properly told his client about his right to counsel, that most construction signs were too far from the flagging station and that Dunford was driving normally — apart from his passing vehicles in a construction zone.

The Appeal Court said none of those arguments had merit.