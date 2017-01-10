Four stories in the news today, Jan. 10

Four stories in the news for Tuesday, Jan. 10

PM TRUDEAU EXPECTED TO SHUFFLE CABINET TODAY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to give his cabinet a facelift today, shifting some weak ministers and promoting strong performers as his government braces for Donald Trump's ascension to the U.S. presidency. Sources tell The Canadian Press that the shuffle will involve at least six people. Those expected to be moved include International Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland, who is believed likely to replace Stephane Dion at Foreign Affairs.

COAST GUARD HOPES TO FREE GROUNDED TANKER

The Canadian Coast Guard says it will try to free a tanker today that ran aground off Cape Breton. The Arca 1 grounded just north of Sydney Mines on Sunday after losing engine power, and its six-member crew was rescued. The coast guard plans to free the tanker at 6:30 a.m., although that decision will be made by officials on the ground.

MARINELAND DENIES NEW ANIMAL CRUELTY CHARGES

Marineland is expected to appear in court Jan. 26th to face a total of 11 animal cruelty charges, including six new charges laid by the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. But the Niagara Falls, Ont., facility rejects the allegations and accuses the animal welfare agency of acting on behalf of "a band of discredited activists."

VANCOUVER BRACED FOR NEW BLAST OF WINTER

Another big chill is set to descend on southern British Columbia, and this time, Vancouver city officials say they are ready with plenty of salt and sand to prevent streets from turning to skating rinks again. Environment Canada is forecasting a chance of snow in the city going into the weekend. Several recent snowfalls and plunging temperatures left many streets and walkways iced over for days on end.