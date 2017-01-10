Ikea Canada names 13-year company veteran from U.K. to take over as president
BURLINGTON, Ont. — Ikea Canada has named a new president who will take over next month.
Marsha Smith will assume the position Feb. 6 after a 13-year career with the company, where she started as a customer service manager in Birmingham, England.
In 2014, she became store manager of Ikea Dublin in the Republic of Ireland.
The Swedish company operates in 50 countries and has 12 stores in Canada.
