Justin Trudeau's federal cabinet following Tuesday's modest shuffle
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has shuffled his federal cabinet. Here's what it looks like now:
Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs and Youth.
Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness.
Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.
Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs.
Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board.
Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard.
Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.
Bill Morneau, Minister of Finance.
Jody Wilson-Raybould, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada.
Judy Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement.
Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Jane Philpott, Minister of Health.
Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.
Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport.
Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for La Francophonie.
Jim Carr, Minister of Natural Resources
Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage
Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue
Kent Hehr, Minister of Veterans Affairs, and Associate Minister of National Defence
Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change
Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence
Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
Maryam Monsef, Minister of Status of Women
Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities
Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science
Patricia Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce and Labour
Bardish Chagger, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons
Francois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of International Trade
Karina Gould, Minister of Democratic Institutions
Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship
