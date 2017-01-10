Justin Trudeau's federal cabinet following Tuesday's modest shuffle

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has shuffled his federal cabinet. Here's what it looks like now:

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs and Youth.

Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness.

Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs.

Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board.

Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard.

Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Bill Morneau, Minister of Finance.

Jody Wilson-Raybould, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada.

Judy Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement.

Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Jane Philpott, Minister of Health.

Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport.

Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for La Francophonie.

Jim Carr, Minister of Natural Resources

Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

Kent Hehr, Minister of Veterans Affairs, and Associate Minister of National Defence

Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence

Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Maryam Monsef, Minister of Status of Women

Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities

Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science

Patricia Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce and Labour

Bardish Chagger, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

Francois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of International Trade

Karina Gould, Minister of Democratic Institutions