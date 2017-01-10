Journalism group sees surge in support after Meryl Streep's Golden Globes Speech

Meryl Streep’s shout-out to an organization that advocates for press freedom and journalists around the world has already resulted in over 500 individual donations, after a holiday season that saw triple the contributions from last year, says its executive director.

The actress, honoured with a lifetime achievement award at Sunday’s Golden Globes, plugged the Committee to Protect Journalists in an acceptance speech she used to criticize president-elect Donald Trump.

“We need the principled press to hold power to account,” Streep said, asking Hollywood to join her in supporting the non-profit “because we’re going to need them going forward and they’ll need us to safeguard the truth.”

Joel Simon told Metro Streep made a “very generous gift" to his organization the week before the awards show but he was not expecting her to name them.

“Just overnight we got over 500 individual gifts and that just has been continuing throughout the day,” he said by phone from New York City.

“Usually January’s kind of quiet so this is 100 per cent attributable to her appeal.”

Partner organization Canadian Journalists for Free Expression (CJFE) hasn’t seen a similar Streep surge.

But executive director Tom Henheffer hopes the actor’s tribute to the free press will encourage people to donate or volunteer with the Toronto-based non-profit.

“It’s being threatened like it never has before, all around the world, and that includes in Canada,” he said.

The Streep bump for the Committee to Protect Journalists is on top of a “huge surge in donations” at the end of the year, which Simon believes is in large part due to “tremendous concern the state of press freedom in the United States under Trump.”

Already the president-elect has restricted press access, attacked individual reporters, and threatened to make it easier to sue media.

While press freedom is under threat globally, and reporters did not have an easy time under Obama either, “this kind of hostility is unprecedented,” said Simon.

“He’s not in power yet so we don’t know what action this might lead to,” he added.