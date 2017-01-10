Ontario French teachers' union agrees to new deal through to 2019

TORONTO — A second education-sector union in Ontario has agreed to a contract that should ensure labour peace through the next election.

The new, two-year contract reached with the French teachers' union — Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens — means the Liberal government will have one fewer set of potentially contentious negotiations leading into 2018.

Over the weekend, the government reached a two-year contract extension agreement with the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents 55,000 school support staff.

The current contracts with CUPE, AEFO and the other teachers' unions are set to expire this August, so if ratified, these new deals would last until August 2019 — well after the June 2018 election.

The government has not clarified how the current deal's salary increases — a one-per-cent lump sum payment and a one-per-cent raise in 2016, with a further 0.5 per cent in 2017 — would carry through an additional two years.