Whitehorse mayor's lesson in turban tying, Bhangra dancing goes viral

WHITEHORSE — A video of a Yukon mayor learning to wear a Sikh turban and dance Bhangra has gone viral.

A seven-minute video posted online Friday starring Whitehorse Mayor Dan Curtis has already garnered more than a million views.

In it, resident Gurdeep Pandher instructs the mayor in the art of folding a turban before the pair show off Indian dance moves on the floor of city hall.

Afterwards, Curtis thanks Pandher for his lessons and asks him to declare Whitehorse a "diverse, wonderful and beautiful community."

Pandher was born in a Punjabi village in India and moved to Canada in 2006.