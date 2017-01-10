Whitehorse mayor's lesson in turban tying, Bhangra dancing goes viral
A
A
Share via Email
WHITEHORSE — A video of a Yukon mayor learning to wear a Sikh turban and dance Bhangra has gone viral.
A seven-minute video posted online Friday starring Whitehorse Mayor Dan Curtis has already garnered more than a million views.
In it, resident Gurdeep Pandher instructs the mayor in the art of folding a turban before the pair show off Indian dance moves on the floor of city hall.
Afterwards, Curtis thanks Pandher for his lessons and asks him to declare Whitehorse a "diverse, wonderful and beautiful community."
Pandher was born in a Punjabi village in India and moved to Canada in 2006.
He became a Canadian citizen five years later.
Most Popular
-
Halifax police to continue controversial 'street checks' despite having no proof they're effective
-
'Good job:' Councillor has 'never' heard from so many residents happy with Halifax snow clearing
-
-