Woman charged after allegedly assaulting man with mop in Kingston, Ont.

KINGSTON, Ont. — Police say a woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting an apartment building superintendent with a mop.

They say the complainant confronted the woman on Monday night after he saw her mopping the walls in the building's hallway.

Investigators allege the woman began cursing at the man claiming he was harassing her and hit him in the head after he followed her to the laundry room.

They say she then tried to hit him with the mop and he left and called police.

Police say the 39-year-old woman was unco-operative and had to be restrained by officers during her arrest and is charged with assault and assault with a weapon.