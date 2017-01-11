Alberta Mounties ask for help to find stolen car with Great Pyrenees dog in it

RED DEER, Alta. — Lots of vehicles get stolen, but this one was taken with a fluffy white dog in it.

Mounties in Red Deer say a 2013 dark grey Toyota Matrix was stolen Wednesday afternoon while idling in a parking lot in Red Deer.

Fatty, a three-year-old male Great Pyrenees dog, was in the car at the time.

RCMP do not know if the dog remains with the car or if the thief let him out.

Fatty was last seen wearing a lime-green leash, and police are asking people to keep an eye out for the car as well as the dog.

The vehicle is missing hubcaps on the front left and rear right side tires and its licence plate is Alberta BFV 1634.

