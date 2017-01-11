Deer cull to begin in southwestern Ontario national park on Friday

LEAMINGTON, Ont. — Parks Canada says it will begin a deer cull on Friday in an overpopulated national park in southwestern Ontario.

The federal agency says "population reduction" is part of a multi-year plan to restore the ecosystems in Point Pelee National Park.

They say white-tailed deer are "hyperabundant" in the area and pose a serious threat to forest and savannah ecosystems.

Parks Canada says an aerial survey in mid-December counted 84 deer in an area they say can support 24 to 32 deer.

They say the population has boomed due to a lack of natural predators such as wolves, bears and cougars, an abundance of leaf canopy and mild winters.